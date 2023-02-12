SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

