SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

