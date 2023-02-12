Square Token (SQUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $475,814.68

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Square Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $17.33 or 0.00079418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $35.85 million and $475,814.68 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 16.08590171 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $374,068.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

