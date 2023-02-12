SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 5.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $145.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.