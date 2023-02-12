SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 4,479,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,030. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

