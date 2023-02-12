SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.18. The company had a trading volume of 306,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,605. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
