SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

