SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,551 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.