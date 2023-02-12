Souders Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

