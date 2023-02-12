Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 233 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,342.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 903,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after buying an additional 841,323 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after buying an additional 249,830 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,673,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,308,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

