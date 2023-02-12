Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $212,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,295 shares of company stock valued at $134,033. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

SOTK stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of -0.23. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

