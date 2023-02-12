Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $212,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,295 shares of company stock valued at $134,033. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SOTK stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of -0.23. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
