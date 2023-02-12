Songbird Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.64 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and approximately $602,171.09 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00426232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.70 or 0.28234405 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

