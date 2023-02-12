SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.69 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.69-0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Down 3.5 %

SWI stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,600,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

