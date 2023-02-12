SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $6.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.23.

SOFI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

