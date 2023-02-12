Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Société BIC Stock Up 0.3 %
BICEY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81.
Société BIC Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société BIC (BICEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.