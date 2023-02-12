Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.3 %

BICEY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.