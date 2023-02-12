Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $129.80 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00432390 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.63 or 0.28642281 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,496,057,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,496,032,496 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.