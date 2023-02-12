Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.92 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $129.92 million and $11.03 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,497,342,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,496,935,128 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

