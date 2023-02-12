SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $44,981.39 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

