Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $117.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $94.50 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.45.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

