Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Down 68.9% in January

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 599,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 696,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 2,400.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 600,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

SZZL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,319. Sizzle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.