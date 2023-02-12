Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 497.5% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of VIPRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 115,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Silver Viper Minerals
