Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 497.5% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of VIPRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 115,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.