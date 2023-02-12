SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SIGA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $495.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

