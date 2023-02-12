Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $15.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 2,679 shares traded.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Down 18.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.