Siacoin Trading Up 10.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $215.92 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,922.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00426461 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015157 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00097580 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00735153 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00571706 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,311,342,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.
