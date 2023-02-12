SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHUA remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

