Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Rises By 84.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded down 0.17 on Friday, hitting 13.68. 141,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.77. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 11.65 and a 12 month high of 21.74.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.3469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

