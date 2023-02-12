Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Drops By 23.5%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

