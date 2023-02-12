Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Drops By 46.3%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of TOELY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $131.75.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

