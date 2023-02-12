Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Declines By 64.4%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
THK Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 6,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.
THK Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on THK (THKLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.