Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Declines By 64.4%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THK Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 6,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

