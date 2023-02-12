Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expands By 220.0%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.15). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 290.36% and a negative net margin of 102.61%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

