Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declines By 22.8%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBNK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.