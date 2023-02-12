Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 41.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.85 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

