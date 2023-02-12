Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 41.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.85 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

