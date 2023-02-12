Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rises By 28.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
