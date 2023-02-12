Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Expands By 100.0%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Price Performance

About Strattec Security

STRT stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

