Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Drops By 40.2%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.35 on Friday. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spok by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spok by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
