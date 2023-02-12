Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Expands By 856.4%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 856.4% from the January 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA remained flat at $1.54 during trading hours on Friday. 77,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,361. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.
