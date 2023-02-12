Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Increases By 151.9%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.