Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Grows By 164.3%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SeqLL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQL opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
SeqLL Company Profile
