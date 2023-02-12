Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Grows By 164.3%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SQL opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

