Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Decreases By 22.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 651,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,856. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

