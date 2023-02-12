Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Increases By 52.8%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
RumbleON Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 170,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $41.40.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $470.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.53 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on RumbleON to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
