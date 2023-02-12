Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Increases By 52.8%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

RumbleON Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 170,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $470.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.53 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RumbleON by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 66.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on RumbleON to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.