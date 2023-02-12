Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Rises By 288.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 288.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

RYES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 9,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

