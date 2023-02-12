Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Grows By 279.0%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 279.0% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 3,340,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,992,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

