Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Drops By 27.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance
Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Red White & Bloom Brands has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Red White & Bloom Brands
