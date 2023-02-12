Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Drops By 27.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Red White & Bloom Brands has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.48.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

