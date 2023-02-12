Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Drops By 24.7%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 12,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PULM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

