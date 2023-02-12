Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rises By 47.4%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 66,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Profire Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

