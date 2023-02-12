Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Grows By 64.0%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 1,578.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

