Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Declines By 25.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 142,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

PTE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 63,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolarityTE

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.46. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 451.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Further Reading

