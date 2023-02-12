Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Declines By 30.0%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PACWP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 10,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
