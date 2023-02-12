Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Declines By 24.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Trading Down 0.1 %

OXSQL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.84. 3,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

