Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Drops By 65.5%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 1.9 %

OTC Markets Group stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $59.84. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The firm has a market cap of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 97.50% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

